Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIONU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart III in the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lionheart III in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lionheart III during the 4th quarter worth about $2,013,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lionheart III during the 4th quarter worth about $2,525,000.

Lionheart III Price Performance

NASDAQ LIONU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Lionheart III Corp has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Lionheart III Profile

Lionheart III Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

