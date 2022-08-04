Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,411 COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Separately, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVAU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

