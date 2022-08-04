Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,865 Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAQC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Provident Acquisition by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,092,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,817 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Provident Acquisition by 440.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 911,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 743,139 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 698,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 126,261 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Provident Acquisition by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 464,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAQC opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $247.25 million, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Provident Acquisition ( NASDAQ:PAQC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

