Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Merger were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of OTCMKTS PACXU opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

