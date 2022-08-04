Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMACU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JMACU – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxpro Capital Acquisition were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Maxpro Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

