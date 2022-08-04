Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 3,340 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in WM Technology by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Stock Up 4.6 %

MAPS opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $496.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.62. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

Insider Transactions at WM Technology

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%. As a group, analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WM Technology news, Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $47,033.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $47,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,280 shares in the company, valued at $141,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $56,083.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,254.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,745 shares of company stock worth $537,430.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

WM Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

