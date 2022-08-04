Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 4,437 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $18,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in E2open Parent by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,411,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after buying an additional 1,273,823 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,427,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,149 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETWO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.21. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.73, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $152,340.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,195 shares in the company, valued at $820,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $152,340.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,336.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $696,345 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

