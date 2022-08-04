Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 8,053 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) by 108.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,409,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,656,000 after purchasing an additional 359,975 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $139,748,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after acquiring an additional 249,545 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 878,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 178,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,949,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE AEVA opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEVA. Piper Sandler cut Aeva Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Aeva Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

See Also

