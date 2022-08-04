Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHI opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

