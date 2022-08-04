Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,900 CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 817,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 535,700 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at $4,977,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

Shares of CFFE stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.