Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of BM Technologies worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 611,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 230,095 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $5,113,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,393,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in shares of BM Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.04. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.68.

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

