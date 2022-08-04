Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,143 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OmniLit Acquisition were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $10,719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $7,072,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $5,271,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OmniLit Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,985,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in OmniLit Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,829,000.
OmniLit Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OLITU stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.20.
About OmniLit Acquisition
OmniLit Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.
