Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Capital Acquisition were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASPC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 869,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 646,392 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 873,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 157,932 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Alpha Capital Acquisition by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,080,000. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,301,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Capital Acquisition alerts:

Alpha Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPC opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpha Capital Acquisition Profile

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alpha Capital Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.