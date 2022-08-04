Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Get Rating) by 916.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000.
Velocity Acquisition Stock Performance
Velocity Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.
About Velocity Acquisition
Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Velocity Acquisition (VELOU)
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.