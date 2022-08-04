Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Get Rating) by 916.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000.

Velocity Acquisition Stock Performance

Velocity Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

