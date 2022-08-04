Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTU – Get Rating) by 122.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Plate Acquisition were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Home Plate Acquisition by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPLTU opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Home Plate Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

