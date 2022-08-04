Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $103,000 Position in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLTU – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Future Health ESG were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Future Health ESG by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Future Health ESG by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Future Health ESG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Future Health ESG Stock Performance

Shares of FHLTU opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Future Health ESG Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.93.

Future Health ESG Company Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

