Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $144.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.90.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.36). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 317.81% and a negative net margin of 1,921.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

