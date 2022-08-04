Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $113,000 Stake in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM – Get Rating) by 495.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Turmeric Acquisition worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 733,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 482,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Turmeric Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMPM opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

About Turmeric Acquisition

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on healthcare or a healthcare related industry.

