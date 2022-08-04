Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $116,000 Stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 729,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 169,490 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 173,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DLCA opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Profile

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

