Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $118,000 Holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) by 370.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKN opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

