Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Workday by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.
WDAY stock opened at $160.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.10 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,336.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.29 and a 200-day moving average of $196.22.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
