Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 430.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 375,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 997,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 255,233 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biopharmaceutical or medical technology/device industries.

