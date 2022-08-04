Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTOCU. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,758,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTOCU opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

