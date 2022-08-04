Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $119,000 in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,105,000.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Stock Performance

BMAQU stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

About Blockchain Moon Acquisition

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

