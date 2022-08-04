Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $83,000 in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Inspirato Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:ISPOW opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

