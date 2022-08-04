Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $84,000 in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Alleghany by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Y opened at $837.94 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $834.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $782.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.81 EPS.

Y has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alleghany Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.