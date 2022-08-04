Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,722,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 380.2% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,011,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 800,811 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $3,852,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 4th quarter worth $2,141,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRSG opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Profile

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

