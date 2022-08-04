Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $67,000 Investment in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 80,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CEV stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0429 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.