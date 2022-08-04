Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 27.6% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 454.5% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39,948 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 422,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CCV opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $10.08.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

