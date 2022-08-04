Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 135,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of DRTSW opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63.
Alpha Tau Medical Profile
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRTSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating).
