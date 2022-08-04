Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 135,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of DRTSW opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRTSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.