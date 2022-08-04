Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DCF opened at $7.59 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

