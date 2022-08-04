Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVCU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVCU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,050,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,100,000.

Shares of TGVCU stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

