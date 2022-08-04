Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,230 Shares of KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KL Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:KLAQU – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KL Acquisition were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.

KL Acquisition Stock Performance

KLAQU stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. KL Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.27.

KL Acquisition Profile

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

