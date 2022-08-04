Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,150 Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) by 351.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,408,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 572,911 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,208,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after buying an additional 41,165 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,012,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 587,478 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

EPHY opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

