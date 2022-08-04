Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 83.1% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,456,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after buying an additional 331,750 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $7,384,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 64,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 474,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

Shares of DNMR opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $486.62 million, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Danimer Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

