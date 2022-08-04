Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,589 The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 25.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 32.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance

NYSE GGZ opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

