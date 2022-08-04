Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,472 Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALTUU opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altitude Acquisition news, major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $3,926,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

