Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Position in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) by 180.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of BurgerFi International worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFI. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of BFI stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.93 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 123.28% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

