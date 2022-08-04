Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) by 342,466.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Finnovate Acquisition were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,915,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $759,000.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FNVTU stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

