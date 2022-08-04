Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 23,492 Shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,492 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aequi Acquisition were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARBG. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 62,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 75,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aequi Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARBG opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

About Aequi Acquisition

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

