Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 244,115 Shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAIU – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,115 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McLaren Technology Acquisition were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLAIU. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,135,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $9,024,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000.

Shares of MLAIU stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

