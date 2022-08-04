Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 262,707 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,707 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 2,861.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,397,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ETAC opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Profile

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

