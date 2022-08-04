Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,821 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in EVgo by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 1,293,481 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 9,319.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,382 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,626,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. EVgo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. On average, analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

