Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 5,438 Shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Taiwan Fund were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Taiwan Fund in the 4th quarter worth $21,741,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Taiwan Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,094,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Taiwan Fund stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

