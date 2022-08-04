Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
Edify Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EACPU opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.
Edify Acquisition Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edify Acquisition (EACPU)
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EACPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.