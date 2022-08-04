Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Edify Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EACPU opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Edify Acquisition Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

