Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Separately, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,512,000.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Price Performance

LUXAU opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Profile

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

