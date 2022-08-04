Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 392,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of Talon 1 Acquisition stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16.
Talon 1 Acquisition Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talon 1 Acquisition (TOACW)
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.