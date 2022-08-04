Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 392,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Talon 1 Acquisition stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16.

Talon 1 Acquisition Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

