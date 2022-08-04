Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 303,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Performance
USCTW stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16.
TKB Critical Technologies 1 Company Profile
