Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

WWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair lowered Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CL King reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.12 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,939,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,010,000 after buying an additional 316,813 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after buying an additional 309,984 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

