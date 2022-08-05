105 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,298.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,871 shares of company stock worth $62,238,873 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,346.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,214.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1,311.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

